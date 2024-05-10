ANVIL Streaming New Single "Truth Is Dying"; Audio

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, will release their new studio album, One And Only, on June 28 via AFM Records. The band has shared the new single, "Truth Is Dying", which can be found below.

When it comes to the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, authorities on the subject regularly vote Anvil among the top positions. The group from Toronto, Canada, with its two masterminds, Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow and Robb Reiner, and bassist Chris Robertson, not only looks back at an impressive career with countless highlights – as well as a number of well-documented difficulties – but has also had a lasting influence on lots of internationally renowned musicians, from Metallica to Slayer and beyond.

Their forthcoming, 20th album is aptly entitled One And Only: Anvil are and will always be one of a kind and are continuing to shape the contemporary metal scene just as impressively as they did at the beginning of their career. How they achieve this? Thanks to their straightforward metal fuelled by cutting riffs and catchy hooks, which the musicians continue to celebrate with admirable effortlessness and great passion.

“We’re more like our old selves than we’ve been in years,” comments frontman Lips Kudlow on the new album, adding: “We’ve dropped all our more modern aspects, particularly the 90s version of Anvil. No sexual topics and no thrash speed songs like they featured on past albums.”

One And Only sees the band provide first-rate Anvil entertainment: While Guitarist/vocalist Lips is considered to be one of the most creative and interesting storytellers of the metal genre, Chris Robertson and Robb Reiner keep the up the pace with their usual confidence, providing the perfect rhythm section for Lips. Although they have experienced the tough and frequently merciless side of the music industry on a number of occasions, Anvil never lost their idealism, motivation and energy, which is immediately evident on One And Only.

Like its four predecessors, One And Only was produced by Martin ‘Mattes’ Pfeiffer (U.D.O., among others) and Jörg Uken at his Soundlodge studio. As far as Lips is concerned, Pfeiffer and Uken are “... our one and only choice. As usual, Mattes and Jörg did a great job in choosing our best playing and making sure it has top notch sound. Great guys who understand the band and know what suits us best.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"One And Only"

"Feed Your Fantasy"

"Fight For Your Rights"

"Heartbroken"

"Gold And Diamonds"

"Dead Man Shoes"

"Truth Is Dying"

"Rocking The World"

"Run Away"

"World Of Fools"

"Condemned Liberty"

"Blind Rage"

"Truth Is Dying":

"Feed Your Fantasy" video:

Live dates:

May

25 - Schönenberg-Kübelberg, Germany - Iron Fest Open Air

June

29 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

November

22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise