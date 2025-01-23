ANY GIVEN SIN Present "Rest For The Wicked"; Follow-Up To War Within Coming This Summer

Any Given Sin and Mascot Records have released a new song titled “Rest For The Wicked”. Guitarist Mike Connor shares, “’Rest For The Wicked’ is a glimpse of where the bar is set for the next album. Chris Dawson is the producer on this one as well. He has taken it to a slightly more modern sound as far as how it's being approached. We also experimented with some different guitar tunings. We wanted to still be very Any Given Sin-ish without putting out ‘War Within’ Part 2."

Drummer Mike Showalter offers, “I personally had a lot of fun with the percussion on this one. I approached it with more of a swing beat in the verses because that's what I felt, and it gives the song some originality. I also connected with the lyrics. They really hit home with some of my past life experiences." Check out the lyric video:

Inner struggle incites outward expression. Any Given Sin transfigure conflict into caustic and catchy hard rock punctuated by metallic intensity and alternative intimacy. The Maryland quartet—Victor Ritchie [vocals], Mike Conner [guitar], Rich Stevenson [bass], and Mike Showalter [drums]—encase these unrestrained emotions inside arena-size anthems with bold hooks and bludgeoning riffs. Buzzing at radio and building a devout fan base through years of touring, the band perfected their pummeling and powerful style on their 2023 full-length debut LP, War Within, amassing over 55 Million Total Streams.

Following the release of their version of the Cutting Crew classic, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight”, a whole new group of fans joined the fold generating Four million streams in just a few months. Late in 2024, Any Given Sin entered the studio to begin tracking the band’s second album for Mascot Records. The lead song, “Rest For The Wicked” is the first new music being shared from the band’s second studio album coming this Summer. The first two confirmed appearances are May 10th at Rock Lansing, supporting Ayron Jones and Badflower, and July 21st at Rock The Mountains. Over the last several years, Any Given Sin has toured with Adelita’s Way, Black Stone Cherry, Crobot, Drowning Pool, Saint Asonia and Saliva. While appearing at festivals which include Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Blue Ridge Rock Festival, River Fest, Rock Lansing, Northwoods Rock Rally, and many others.

Over the years, the band’s grind yielded major traction as they tirelessly wrote, recorded, and honed a signature sound. Early releases like “Another Life”, “Dynamite” and “Insidious” found broad support at Active Rock radio in the U.S., and catapulted the band to #1 on SiriusXM’s fan-powered Big ‘Uns Countdown.

By sharing their trials, tribulations, and triumphs, Any Given Sin ultimately offer a communal catharsis for fans to partake in. “When you listen to us, we hope you feel like you’re not alone,” singer Victor Ritchie shares. “No matter what you’re dealing with, the music is a reminder that someone hears you.” “A lot of it may sound dark and depressing, but there’s a positive message.”