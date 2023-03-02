ANY GIVEN SIN Release "Calm Before The Storm" Music Video

Any Given Sin and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group present a second recording in front of the band’s debut studio album release coming later this year. Screen the music video for “Calm Before The Storm” below.

Produced by Chris Dawson, keyboards augment the verses with cinematic scope as guitars power up an undeniable chant, “I’m making no apologies.” “It’s a song about perseverance,” says the front man Victor Ritchie. “You’re standing up to whatever’s in front of you.” Guitarist Mike Conner adds, “You’re not just surviving a traumatic experience though - You’re also becoming stronger because of it.”

The first reveal, “Still Sinking”, has been streamed more than 3.5 million times since its premiere in July, 2022. The video has been viewed over 108,000 times and can be viewed below:

Inner struggle incites outward expression. Any Given Sin transfigure conflict into caustic and catchy hard rock punctuated by metallic intensity and alternative intimacy. The Maryland quartet - Victor Ritchie [vocals], Mike Conner [guitar], Rich Stevenson [bass], and Mike Showalter [drums] - encase these unrestrained emotions inside arena-size anthems with bold hooks and bludgeoning riffs. Amassing nearly 20 million streams to date, buzzing at radio, and building a devout fan base, the group perfect this pummelling and powerful style on their forthcoming Mascot Records debut coming later in 2023.

Over the years, the band’s grind yielded major traction as they tirelessly wrote, recorded, and honed a signature sound. In 2021, “Another Life” generated north of 5.2 million Spotify streams followed by “Dynamite” with 4.5 million Spotify streams. “Dynamite” and “Insidious” both cracked the Top 40 at Active Rock radio in addition to catapulting to #1 on SiriusXM, overtaking the fan-powered “Big ‘Uns Countdown.” By sharing their trials, tribulations, and triumphs, Any Given Sin ultimately offer a communal catharsis for fans to partake in. “When you listen to us, we hope you feel like you’re not alone,” Ritchie leaves off. “No matter what you’re dealing with, the music shows is a reminder that someone hears you.” “A lot of it may sound dark and depressing, but there’s a positive message,” Conner concludes. “Keep going.”

Any Given Sin will appear on the Spring Mayhem Tour with Saliva and Through Fire from March 17 through April 5. Confirmed appearances are listed below.

March

17 - Amelia Island, FL - Saddler Ranch

18 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

23 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

24 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

30 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall