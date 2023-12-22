AORTHA Releases “Forging The Locus” Video Feat. EXHORDER’s KYLE THOMAS

Aortha, featuring members of the international metal scene, released their new album, Monolit, on September 1. New video for “Forging The Locus” featuring Exhorder vocalist / guitarist Kyle Thomas is streaming below.

Aortha is new metal project/band founded by Predrag Glogovac. He was guitar player from known metal band in Yugoslavia called Monolit which was active from 1988-1992 until war broke in country and band ceased to exist. A reunion lasted from 2006-2008 and one fine album released on One Records from Belgrade Arcana Balkanica in 2008. Predrag has played in Norway with some known metal musicians for years. In 2020 with a lot of unreleased music and songs he started to gather old friends and musicians for project and album you have in hand is born.

Monolit is availalbe on marbled turquoise LP, 24 Digibooks CD and all digital platforms.

The album was mixed by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street.

Tracklisting:

"Symposium"

"Those That Should Not Exist"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Forging The Locus"

"Keep The Dream"

"Maximus Metallus"

"Divine Future"

"When All Around You Is Madness"

"Timeless Soul Cure"

"She"

"Last Of Our Kind" video:

Aortha lineup:

Kyle Thomas - vocals (Exhorder)

Diego Valdez - vocals (Dream Child)

Denis "Snake" Belanger - vocals (Voivod)

Alessia Scolletti - vocals (Temperance, Era)

Netta Laurenne - vocals (Smackbound)

Christian Älvestam - vocals (Scar Symmetry)

Predrag Glogovac - lead & rhythm guitar (Monolit)

Igor Paspalj - lead guitar

Jacob Umansky - bass (Intervals)

Hannes Grossmann - drums (Triptykon, Alkaloid)