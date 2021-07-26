APE SHIFTER Release Digital Single "Betty Davis" On 76th Birthday Of The Queen Of Funk; Audio Streaming

With two full length albums under their belt, Germany's heavy progressive riff rock outfit, Ape Shifter, are stepping into the virtual age by releasing their first digital single. To celebrate her 76th birthday on July 26, 2021, Ape Shifter are digitally releasing their new track "Betty Davis". Inspired by the legend herself, Ape Shifter enlisted D.C. go-go, rock, and funk drummer Tony Mcghee to lay down the groove on this single celebrating the Queen of Funk while Ape Shifter drummer Kurty Münch took a sabbatical for the year.

"Ever since first hearing Betty Davis's album Nasty Gal, I've wanted to write a track that digs into the nitty gritty depths of the funk and rock fusion," says guitarist Jeff Aug about the track.

Available on Spotify and Bandcamp, you can also listen to the single below.

Track information:

Jeff Aug: guitar

Florian Walter: bass

Tony Mcghee: drums

- Mixed and mastered by Mike "Chairman of the Board" Aug

- Cover graphic by Chris Lakriz.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Reichenbach/Vogtland, Germany - ArtRock Festival

21 - Nordhausen, Germany - Open Air

22 - Fürstenwalde, Germany - Park Club Open Air

September

4 - Fehmarn, Germany - Fehmarn Open Air

Ape Shifter was formed in 2015 by guitarist Jeff Aug, a cool underground guitarist who has been living at the foothills of the Alps in Southern Germany for the last 20+ years. Born in D.C. and raised in Laurel, Maryland, Aug has toured with Allan Holdsworth, Soft Machine, Stu Hamm, Greg Howe, Alex Skolnick, Carl Verheyen, Johnny A., Albert Lee, and has performed shows with Jawbox, Shudder To Think, and Ice-T & Bodycount with his old band Sorry About Your Daughter. He's worked with John Stabb from Government Issue, has been touring and recording with Anne Clark for the last 18+ years, and has been touring and releasing albums as a solo guitarist for the last 30+ years. Jeff can also be heard on the Atari Teenage Riot album Is This Hyperreal? (Dim Mak Records / Digital Hardcore Records). He has also set the world record for the "most concerts performed in different countries in 24 hours" twice (2009, 2012), has been featured on NPR's show "Morning Edition," and has had a #1 selling album on iTunes Acoustic Music Charts in the US.

(Photo - Chris Lakriz)