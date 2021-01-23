APOCALYPTICA Post Pro-Shot Performance Footage Of "House Of Chains" Featuring FRANKY PEREZ From Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016

Finnish cello metallers Apocalyptica continue to dig through their archives. This week they have posted pro-shot video of their "House Of Chains" featuring vocalist Franky Perez performance at the Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016.

It is with great regret, but obvious and necessary compliance, that Apocalyptica has had to postpone their upcoming North American tour a second time to August/September 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that all tickets bought will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and tickets remain on sale.

Apocalyptica's performances will be comprised of new songs from most recent full-length Cell-0 as well as from the band's rich catalog. Lacuna Coil, who was scheduled to support on all North American dates, remain confirmed for the California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, and Canadian shows. Support on the remainder of the tour is yet to be announced.

To keep the band's fans and everyone else involved with the tour safe at this time, the shows have been postponed to the following dates. Additionally, the Toronto show will now take place at Rebel.

Dates:

August

16 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

17 - Plaza - Orlando, FL

19 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

21 - Emos - Austin, TX

23 - Sunshine - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

25 - Mayan - Los Angeles, CA (with Lacuna Coil)

26 - The Regency - San Francisco, CA (with Lacuna Coil)

27 - Crystal - Portland, OR (with Lacuna Coil)

28 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA (with Lacuna Coil)

29 - Commodore - Vancouver, BC (with Lacuna Coil)

30 - Commodore - Vancouver, BC (with Lacuna Coil)

September

1 - Midway - Edmonton, AB (with Lacuna Coil)

2 - The Palace - Calgary, AB (with Lacuna Coil)

4 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN (with Lacuna Coil)

5 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL (with Lacuna Coil)

6 - Rebel - Toronto, ON (with Lacuna Coil)

7 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC (with Lacuna Coil)

8 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

9 - Webster Theatre - Hartford, CT

11 - Webster Hall - New York, NY