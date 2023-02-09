ARCH ENEMY Debut "Poisoned Arrow" Music Video; Worldwide Touring Kicks Off This Weekend

After releasing their latest record, Deceivers, last year to critical acclaim, extreme metal masters Arch Enemy have returned today with a new video for the album track, "Poisoned Arrow". Produced by Mirko Witzki (Witzki Visions), the clip can be viewed below.

Michael Amott comments: "I almost can't believe we're releasing a 7th (!) video off our recent Deceivers album. Yet here it is, 'Poisoned Arrow', a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we've had out.

"The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Mirko Witzki and his talented crew - they even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!

"Here's another Deutschland connection for you; our German friend Raphy played the beautiful cello part on the intro and outro of the song, thanks again mate!

"2023 is upon us and Arch Enemy is back on the road again, we launch the proceedings in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and have a big European summer run too.

Who knows where we'll go after that... but for now, check out 'Poisoned Arrow'!"

Starting this weekend, Arch Enemy will hit the road, touring the world in support of Deceivers. The quintet will first appear in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Japan; this summer, fans will have the chance to catch Arch Enemy at the biggest festivals across Europe (with more EU shows to be announced soon).

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)