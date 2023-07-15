ARCH ENEMY - Fan-Filmed Video From RockHarz 2023 Headline Show Streaming

On July 7th, Arch Enemy headlined the third night of RockHarz 2023, which took place at Flughafen Ballenstedt in Ballenstedt, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"War Eternal"

"In the Eye of the Storm"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"The Watcher"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Sunset Over the Empire"

"As the Pages Burn"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"