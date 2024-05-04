ARCH ENEMY - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Shanghai Show Streaming

Arch Enemy's Deceivers Asia Tour 2024 is well underway, and fan-filmed video of their entire April 28th show in Shanghai, China at Phase Live House can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"Blood on Your Hands"

"War Eternal"

"In the Eye of the Storm"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Watcher"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"As the Pages Burn"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Dead Bury Their Dead"

"We Will Rise"

Encore:

"Enemy Within"

"Burning Angel"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

5 - Chengdu, China⁠

7 - Nanjing, China

9 - Shenzhen, China⁠

11 - Taipei, Taiwan

12 - Taichung, Taiwan⁠

15 - Manila, Philippines

17 - Singapore

19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21 - Bangkok, Thailand

23 - Jakarta, Indonesia⁠

Tickets are available via the officia Arch Enemy website here.