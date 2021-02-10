ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Gearing Up To Record For New Album, Working On Third Instrumental Solo Album

Guesting on The Riffhard Podcast, guitarist Jeff Loomis revealed that he is gearing up to record his solos for the new Arch Enemy album, which is in the works but does not have a release date. In addition, he revealed he is working on a new solo abum.

"It's my third solo album for Century Media. It's gonna be an all-instrumental thing. So, really, I've just been keeping busy doing that, doing guest solos for people. I'm actually writing a little bit of music for video games. There is always something to do. I'm fortunate that I have my man-cave here so I can come down and make music. I've taken a lot of the extra money that I've earned and put it into some nice gear here, and it's juts a nice place to create."

According to Guitar World, Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis has teamed up with Joey Sturgis Tones for a new signature ToneForge plugin. With sounds designed by metal producer Jens Bogren – whose repertoire includes work with Sepultura, Kreator and Paradise Lost – the Jeff Loomis Toneforge features three amp profiles: Lead, Rhythm and Clean, each with a plethora of guitar tones on offer.

Check out the introductory clip below, which offers details on the Toneforge plugin. The second clip features Loomis doing a playthough of "Heir To The Tone" with Toneforge.