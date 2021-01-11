ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Releasees New Toneforge Plugin In Collaboration With Producer JENS BOGREN; Video Trailer And Playthrough Available

January 11, 2021, 32 minutes ago

news arch enemy jeff loomis riff notes

ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Releasees New Toneforge Plugin In Collaboration With Producer JENS BOGREN; Video Trailer And Playthrough Available

According to Guitar World, Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis has teamed up with Joey Sturgis Tones for a new signature ToneForge plugin. With sounds designed by metal producer Jens Bogren – whose repertoire includes work with Sepultura, Kreator and Paradise Lost – the Jeff Loomis Toneforge features three amp profiles: Lead, Rhythm and Clean, each with a plethora of guitar tones on offer.

Check out the introductory clip below, which offers details on the Toneforge plugin. The second clip features Loomis doing a playthough of "Heir To The Tone" with Toneforge.



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews