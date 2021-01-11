ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Releases New Toneforge Plugin In Collaboration With Producer JENS BOGREN; Video Trailer And Playthrough Available

According to Guitar World, Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis has teamed up with Joey Sturgis Tones for a new signature ToneForge plugin. With sounds designed by metal producer Jens Bogren – whose repertoire includes work with Sepultura, Kreator and Paradise Lost – the Jeff Loomis Toneforge features three amp profiles: Lead, Rhythm and Clean, each with a plethora of guitar tones on offer.

Check out the introductory clip below, which offers details on the Toneforge plugin. The second clip features Loomis doing a playthough of "Heir To The Tone" with Toneforge.