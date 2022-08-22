ARCH ENEMY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Summer Breeze 2022 Show Streaming

Arch Enemy performed at Summer Breeze 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on April 18th. Pro-shot livestream footage of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The World Is Yours"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"Ravenous"

"War Eternal"

"In the Eye of the Storm"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Dead Eyes See No Future"

"The Watcher"

"First Day in Hell"

"Saturnine"

"As the Pages Burn"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"We Will Rise"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"

On August 12th, Arch Enemy unleashed their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. They have released an official video for the new song "The Watcher"; check it out below.

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums