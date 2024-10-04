ARCH ENEMY To Release Blood Dynasty Album In March; Details Revealed

After the surprise drop of their latest single "Dream Stealer" on July 31, extreme metal legends Arch Enemy are back with more exciting news. The Swedes are pleased to announce their 12th studio album, Blood Dynasty, a long player with 11 new tracks full of Arch Enemy's powerful signature guitar riffs, guttural force and clean vocal surprises. The album arrives on March 28 via Century Media Records

Arch Enemy founder and guitarist Michael Amott shares, "This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before - it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some! We can't wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we've poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!"

Blood Dynasty is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Special Edition CD (11 tracks)

- Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)

- Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) + art print black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. deep blood red LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. grey LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. transp. red LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. creamy white LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. dark green LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. bright gold LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. black ice LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. milky clear LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. tangerine colored LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Digital album (11 tracks)

Next to the limited deluxe editions that feature two exclusive bonus tracks, fans can direct their attention to the Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl that is exclusively available in the band stores and limited to 666 copies.

Blood Dynasty tracklisting:

"Dream Stealer"

"Illuminate The Path"

"March Of The Miscreants"

"A Million Suns"

"Don't Look Down"

"Presage"

"Blood Dynasty"

"Paper Tiger"

"Vivre Libre"

"The Pendulum"

"Liars & Thieves"

Arch Enemy are:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Joey Concepcion - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)