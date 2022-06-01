ARCH ENEMY Wrap Up North American Siege 2022 Tour In Los Angeles - "We Had A Blast"; Recap Video Posted

Arch Enemy wrapped up The North American Siege 2022 tour, also featuring Behemoth plus special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others, on May 15 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

A message from Arch Enemy: "We had a blast on this North American run and Los Angeles was the perfect place to cap it off with a massive show at the Hollywood Palladium. We look back on the tour and look ahead to Europe this summer and rall! A huge thanks to all the fans that showed up to every show this tour; we can't wait to come back and do it all again!"

Watch a recap video below:

On July 29, Arch Enemy will release their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. For a preview of the record, the new single, "Sunset Over The Empire", can be streamed worldwide here.

Directed by Grupa13, the video for "Sunset Over The Empire" can be viewed below.

Arch Enemy's founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: "Behold the 'Sunset Over The Empire', the 4th single from our upcoming Deceivers album! This is a faster song with some manic riffs and a relentless beat that I can envision becoming a 'hit in the pit'! Lyrically, it's sadly one of those that seems to ring more true with each and every passing day nowadays...'Words turned to war, brother fighting brother, another false truce, as the people die...'. The accompanying video was shot in Poland with the Grupa13 team and doesn't follow the lyrics slavishly but has a great message and vibe in its own right. Oh, and I'm stoked that we're releasing 'Sunset Over The Empire' as a limited edition physical single on 7" vinyl!"

Recently released, the "Sunset Over The Empire" 7" can be purchased here, where the 7" is available in the following versions:

- white vinyl (limited to 1000 copies; available via CM Distro Europe)

- transparent orange vinyl (limited to 500 copies; band exclusive)

"Sunset Over The Empire" tracklisting:

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"The Judging Eyes"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Pre-order the album here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums