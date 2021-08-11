ARCHITECTS Announce Rescheduled UK Arena Tour For May 2022
August 11, 2021, an hour ago
Architects have announced the rescheduled dates for their UK headline tour in May 2022. Dates are listed below.
May
2 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
3 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
6 - London, England - Alexandra Palace
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro
Tickets on general sale here.
You can also watch the band discussing their new album, For Those That Wish To Exist, with Daniel P Carter in great length and detail in the beautiful surroundings of Abbey Road Studios. The two part interview can be viewed below:
(Photo - Ed Mason)