ARCHITECTS Announce Rescheduled UK Arena Tour For May 2022

Architects have announced the rescheduled dates for their UK headline tour in May 2022. Dates are listed below.

May

2 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

3 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

6 - London, England - Alexandra Palace

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

Tickets on general sale here.

You can also watch the band discussing their new album, For Those That Wish To Exist, with Daniel P Carter in great length and detail in the beautiful surroundings of Abbey Road Studios. The two part interview can be viewed below:

(Photo - Ed Mason)