ARCHITECTS Release "Dead Butterflies" Single; Music Video Streaming

Architects have shared "Dead Butterflies", the third single to be taken from their forthcoming ninth studio album, For Those That Wish To Exist. Accompanying "Dead Butterflies" is a breathtaking music video, filmed at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London, in November last year.

The groundbreaking Royal Albert Hall performance was streamed live on November 21, garnering critical acclaim, and setting live-streaming records for the genre.

On For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet. On this hugely ambitious, self-produced record, the band build upon their much loved, hallmark heavy and intense sound, by bringing in layers of electronics, orchestral strings, brass instruments and choirs.

The record’s 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energising positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course, and a paralysing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of human condition, 'For Those That Wish To Exist' calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment. Such concerns that have long been prevalent in the music of a band who have continually championed and shared their platform with causes such as Sea Shepherd, are outspoken critics of barbaric exercises such as fox hunting, and who focus on sustainability in everything from their touring to merch production.

Tracklisting:

"Do You Dream Of Armageddon?"

"Black Lungs"

"Giving Blood"

"Discourse Is Dead"

"Dead Butterflies"

"An Ordinary Extinction"

"Impermanence" ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

"Flight Without Feathers"

"Little Wonder" ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

"Animals"

"Libertine"

"Goliath" ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

"Demi God"

"Meteor"

"Dying Is Absolutely Safe"

"Black Lungs" video:

"Animals" video:

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

(Photo - Ed Mason)