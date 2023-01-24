Argentina’s RIPIO Releases 3D Music Video “Agua y Aceite”

Ripio has released a new 3D video clip of the song –“Agua y aceite”- (Water And oil) from the 2019 album -La Furia Que Hay En Mi - (The Anger That Is In Me).

Meanwhile, the solo artist Eduardo Costanzo (Ripio) from Buenos Aires - Argentina, continues with the production of what will be his seventh album, which will be called Enfrentando A Un Viejo Rival (Facing An Old Rival) and will feature ten new songs, in the vein of hard rock and heavy metal.