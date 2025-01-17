ARION Announce New Album The Light That Burns The Sky; "Like The Phoenix I Will Rise" Single And Video Out Now

Arion, hailing from the prolific Finnish metal scene, have just released their latest single, "Like The Phoenix I Will Rise", complete with a music video available for viewing below. This track, the new single from their upcoming album, showcases the band's commitment to the melodic metal genre.

Set to release their fourth studio album, The Light That Burns The Sky, on February 28, Arion continue to build on their legacy. The band, initiated by guitarist/songwriter Iivo Kaipainen in 2011, includes notable members such as drummer Topias Kupiainen, brother of Stratovarius guitarist Matias Kupiainen, emphasising the band's deep roots in Finland's metal history. The album will be available through Ranka Kustannus in their home country, Avalon Label / Marquee Inc. in Asia, and RPM in all other territories.

"One of my absolute favourites from the new album, 'Like The Phoenix I Will Rise' has everything you could expect from Arion: from hard-rocking vocals and technical riffing to epic orchestrations and a fiery guitar solo. The lyrics take the listener through an epic, fantastical journey filled with easter-egg-like references to some of my favourite fantasy franchises. The chorus ties all of these together with its themes of empowerment, fighting for what you love and making your dreams come true. I had an incredibly fun time writing this one! This song was the absolute must-select pick for announcing our signing with Reigning Phoenix Music due to its uplifting spirit and theme of reaching for your dreams and goals along with its title," states founding member Iivo.

Watch the music video below, and stream/purchase the single here.

"I've already been contributing to Arion's success story in the past, and seeing our paths cross again makes we even more happy. Their unique blend of melodic metal with a modern twist has it all to win fans of the genre but also beyond the melodic metal boundaries, and with The Light That Burns The Sky, another shiny, if not THE shiniest part of their catalogue so far is just about to see the light of day. That's why I'm immensely positive that this record and their collaboration with us at RPM, who are an extremely motivated team reaching for the throne like the band, will open many new doors to trendsetting opportunities for Arion. Welcome to the family!" adds RPM managing director Jochen Richert.

The Light That Burns The Sky is a collaborative production, featuring songs written by Iivo Kaipainen, production and mixing by Matias Kupiainen of Stratovarius with renowned sound engineers Jacob Hansen and Dan Lancaster collaborating on the song "Wings Of Twilight". The mastering was handled by Ermin Hamidovic of Systematic Productions, and the album boasts vibrant artwork by Giannis Nakos.

Pre-order The Light That Burns The Sky [RPM-excl. CD+ticket bundle, digipak-cd, coloured vinyl, digital] or pre-save the album now, here.

The Light That Burns The Sky tracklisting:

"The Darkest Day"

"The Light That Burns The Sky"

"Like The Phoenix I Will Rise"

"Wings Of Twilight" (feat. Melissa Bonny)

"Burning In The Skies"

"From An Empire To A Fall"

"Wildfire"

"Blasphemous Paradise"

"Black Swan"

"In The Heart Of The Sea"

"Into The Hands Of Fate"

"Like The Phoenix I Will Rise" video:

In support of the album, Arion will embark on a tour starting next month, including live performances of their new songs. The tour will feature dates alongside Finnish landsmen Stratovarius and Sonata Arctica, and a co-headlining stint with German heavy/power metal band Brainstorm, supported by Italy's Stranger Vision.



(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)