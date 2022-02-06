ARJEN LUCASSEN Talks Finding UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Vocalist BRITTNEY SLAYES For New STAR ONE Album - "She's The Best At What She Does"

Arjen Anthony Lucassen (Ayreon) is back with a new Star One album, titled Revel In Time. The new album comes more than 10 years since the previous release and is due out on February 18 via InsideOutMusic.

He recently released the single "Fate Of Man" featuring Unleash The Archers vocalist Brittney Slayes and Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo. Speaking with Belgian Jasper, Lucassen revealed how he found Brittney for the new record.

Revel In Time will come as Ltd. 2CD Digipak, Ltd. Deluxe 3CD+Blu-Ray Artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g Gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP-Booklet).

CD 2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD 1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind the Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the Artbook.

Revel In Time tracklisting:

CD1:

"Fate Of Man"

"28 Days (Till The End Of Time)"

"Prescient"

"Back From The Past"

"Revel In Time"

"The Year Of ’41"

"Bridge Of Life"

"Today Is Yesterday"

"A Hand On The Clock"

"Beyond The Edge Of It All"

"Lost Children Of The Universe"

"Lost Children Of The Universe" lyric video: