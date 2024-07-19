ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR Release “Final Tournament” Video; Dzikkuh Album Out Now

A new era has begun for Togo based metallers Arka'n Asrafokor [Asrafocore = "Music of the Warriors" ("asrafo" means "warrior" in their mother language)]: their Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) label debut is finallly out and this special day is even accompanied by a music video for the track “Final Tournament.”

It's a song that celebrates the victory of truth, human unity and dignity over the lies, cowardice and greed of some individuals leading the world and dividing communities while it merges traditional chants and rhythms with the heavy sounds of the guitar, drums and bass in the unique Arka'n Asrafokor style.



The band state, "The time has come when people need to stop fighting against each other, and face those heartless and weak individuals, pitilessly, and bring them down in order to make them experience the mess they have created. This will be the real battle, the 'Final Tournament'!"

Order Dzikkuh on CD here.

Dzikkuh tracklisting:

"The Truth"

"Not Getting In Line"

"Walk With Us"

"Angry God Of Earth"

"Mamade"

"Asrafo"

"Final Tournament"

"Still Believe"

"Home"

"The Calling"

"The Fear" lyric video:

"Walk With Us" video:

Arka'n Asrafokor are:

Rock Ahavi - guitars, lead vocals

Enrico Ahavi - keyboards, harsh/rap vocals

Francis Amevo - bass

Mass Aholou - percussion

Richard Siko - drums

(Photo - Mouad El Ykb)