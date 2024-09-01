ARKONA Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 17, pagan metal outfit Arkona performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Kob'"

"Ugasaya"

"Mor"

"Goi, Rode, Goi!"

"Zakliatie"

"Zimushka"

Arkona recently unveiled an official music video for their beautiful synth-driven track, “Ugasaya”, just in time for the release of their new album, Kob’. Conceptually, the album is a catabasis depicting humanity's gradual descent into the abyss. Every problem of humanity is indicated in the album in the order of its inevitable occurrence.

Surrounded by tormented nature, the official music video for “Ugasaya” reflects the broken soul of Mother Earth and the dystopian world we are living in. Bone-dry earth surrounds a former beautiful lake as Arkona perform their doom metal-inspired song. The shattering and dreadful scenery merges the rhythmic synths and a grooving baseline, creating a turbulent atmosphere with the depths of Masha’s growls and heartbreaking screams.

Arkona on the new music video for “Ugasaya”: "'Ugasaya' is the third step out of 6, which humanity is consciously taking down the path into the abyss, thus dooming all human race to total annihilation. This song tells about an ecological catastrophe, the inevitable result of the insane deeds committed by human beings throughout their entire existence and worthless living at the expense of the endless suffering of Mother Earth. It’s about natural cataclysms and disasters, as consequences of human intervention in the desire to rise above the true divine essence of nature, resulting in all the elements rebel against the humans, and nature, initially being the only parent – Creator, killing its insensitive and selfish child.”

Arkona on the new album, Kob’: “We’re enormously proud to present you our new album, Kob’, which is finally ready to step out into this world in its full glory. Clad in a black robe, it’s prepared to reveal itself in the image of the many-faced and majestic death, which inevitably leads us along an invisible thread, by the whisper of a prophetic divination spell called Kob’. Close your eyes. Led by the Universal Darkness that has risen from the grave, taste the flesh of a blatant bloody reality. Drink the tears of Mother Earth's sufferings. Take your filthy skin off your innocent face, in order to be cleansed from the suffering received during the dark power of epidemics and wars which were created by your pure, gentle hands.

For you are a human and the world hasn’t seen anything more beautiful than you....””

Kob' is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. Flag, Patch, Pendant, 6 x Collectors Card) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Black/White Marbled (12" Booklet (20p), Slipmat, Record Butler) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- 2LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Izrechenie. Nachalo"

"Kob'"

"Ydi"

"Ugasaya"

"Mor"

"Na zakate bagrovogo solntsa"

"Razryvaya plot' ot bezyskhodnosti bytiya"

"Izrechenie. Iskhod"

"Mor" video:

"Kob'" video:

Arkona are:

Masha "Scream" - Vocals, Keyboards, Percussion

Sergei "Lazar" - Guitars

Ruslan "Kniaz" - Bass

Vladimir "Volk" - Wind Instruments

Alexander Smirnov - Drums