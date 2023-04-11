ARKONA To Release Kob’ Album In June; Title Track Music Video Streaming

One of the most captivating bands in pagan metal, the adherents of heathen temple Arkona, have finally announced the upcoming release of their eerie, captivating ninth studio album, Kob’, out June 16 via Napalm Records. After five years of silence, the band returns with eight ominous new tracks - forming the next chapter in their discography. Painting their music in the light of pagan traditions, Kob’ tells the story of humanity’s descent into the apocalypse.

Today, Arkona has unveiled the album’s first single and title track, “Kob’” (Eng: spell), alongside an impressive occult-inspired music video. Underlined by Masha’s amazing screaming vocals and gloomy soundscapes, the music video tells the story of humanity's push away from the forgotten relics of the past, only to be resurrected and laid to rest. Watch the video below.

Preparing listeners for the first step into the abyss, the album opener “Izrechenie. Nachalo” (Eng: The Speech. The Beginning) gently takes the listener’s hand, leading them into trancelike realms of ominous whispers and murmuring voices - a recurring motif on the album. Dominated by rhythmic synths and a catchy bassline, “Ugasaya” (Eng: Fadin’ Away) represents the modern era of Arkona’s pagan roots, as well as the great diversity in their music. Although Kob’ is dedicated to pagan metal, “Mor”, one of the album’s longest tracks, leans towards black metal - forming the most epic hymn on the album. Not only articulating through lyrics, Masha also sets the tone with her keyboard solo on the emotional “Razryvaya plot' ot bezyskhodnosti bytiya” (Eng: Tearing the flesh owing to the despair of being). While society digs its own grave through wars, religious beliefs and environmental problems, pensive wind instruments and acoustic guitar interludes transform the aggression of deep low growls and fast-paced guitar shredding. Closing the album with the world’s absolute apocalypse on “Izrechenie. Iskhod” (Eng: The Speech. The Conclusion), Kob’ is deeply rooted in pagan metal stylings of the old days, but offers a modern spirit via its production and variety alike.

Arkona state about the upcoming album, Kob’: “Kob’ is Arkona's darkest creation to date. Conceptually, the album describes six steps of the descent into the abyss, where each of the songs is the epitome of every step. We invite everyone to cognize the truth of the Primordial Darkness by plunging gradually into the world of the black reality of Suicidal Humanity through its complete annihilation.”

Kob' will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. Flag, Patch, Pendant, 6 x Collectors Card) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Black/White Marbled (12" Booklet (20p), Slipmat, Record Butler) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- 2LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Izrechenie. Nachalo"

"Kob'"

"Ydi"

"Ugasaya"

"Mor"

"Na zakate bagrovogo solntsa"

"Razryvaya plot' ot bezyskhodnosti bytiya"

"Izrechenie. Iskhod"

"Kob'" video:

Arkona are:

Masha "Scream" - Vocals, Keyboards, Percussion

Sergei "Lazar" - Guitars

Ruslan "Kniaz" - Bass

Vladimir "Volk" - Wind Instruments

Alexander Smirnov - Drums

(Photo - Edaliana Rennenkampf)