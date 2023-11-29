ARMORED DAWN Release New Music Video “Enough”

Brazilian metal powerhouse Armored Dawn is back with a vengeance, releasing their latest single and accompanying music video, "Enough." The band's relentless commitment to delivering powerful and impactful metal experiences is evident in this final single off of their newly released album, Brand New Way.

"Enough" is a sonic declaration of resilience and strength, a metal anthem that resonates with the band's signature sound while exploring new dimensions. With thunderous riffs, blistering solos, and commanding vocals, Armored Dawn takes listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of the human experience. which is only amplified through the official music video, filmed and directed by Leo Liberti of Libertà Films (Angra, Megadeth).

The music video for "Enough" is a visual feast, complementing the intensity of the track with striking imagery and a narrative that adds depth to the song's themes. The video captures the essence of Armored Dawn's raw and emotive performance, creating a visual experience that enhances the impact of the music.

With an unwavering commitment to delivering epic and anthemic metal, Armored Dawn has crafted an album in Brand New Way that seamlessly blends their trademark sound with innovative elements, taking listeners on a sonic journey through intricate melodies, thunderous rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics. Recorded at Dharma Studios, in São Paulo, Brand New Way was produced by renowned musicians and producers Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench--the latter being the band's bassist and veteran producer with more than 200 bands and a Latin Grammy on his resume. Mixing was handled by Chris Lord Alge (Muse, Green Day, Nickleback)--with mastering by Ted Jensen (Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Metallica).

Five of the 10 tracks were previously released, with the acoustic ballad “Stronger Together” unveiled during the pandemic, with subsequent singles “S.O.S.”, “Tides”, “Brand New Way”, and “No Regrets” preparing the ground for the new album, all of which were met with both fan and critical acclamation. Innovating expansively, the band creates songs with different themes from each other, but always addressing feelings that are inescapable experiences of human life, spanning depression, melancholy, optimism, friendship, anger, and more.

Brand New Way showcases the band's evolution and maturity, featuring a diverse range of tracks that explore new territories while staying true to their metal roots. From the soaring vocals to the face-melting guitar solos and precision drumming, Brand New Way is a testament to Armored Dawn's dedication to pushing the boundaries of their craft.

"No Regrets":

"Brand New Way":

"Tides":

"S.O.S.":