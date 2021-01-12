ARMORED SAINT - Punching The Sky Takes Top Honors On WJCU’s Metal On Metal Listener Poll

Veteran Los Angeles-based heavy metal band Armored Saint won the top spot with a decisive victory in WJCU’s annual Metal On Metal year-end best album listener poll. Their album Punching The Sky dominated the voting. Testament’s “Titans Of Creation” finished runner-up.

Armored Saint frontman John Bush had this to say when hearing the news: “Big thanks and love to Bill Peters and WJCU for all the support they’ve given Saint throughout the years and how they pumped up Punching The Sky! Cleveland always rocks! Browns all the way to the Bowl baby!”

Leaders and stalwarts of the American heavy metal scene since the early-‘80s, Armored Saint's eighth full-length Punching The Sky saw them returning hard. A diverse, attitude-drenched collection, it's everything the band's faithful have come to expect from them while pushing their signature sound forward.

“Armored Saint started the same year I started this radio show,” says Metal On Metal host Bill Peters. “We’ve had a long journey together! It’s cool to see them finally win one of our listener polls. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. They’ve always finished strong in past polls. I’m already looking forward to hearing their next album. Get on it guys! (laughs) I saw them at Wacken a few years back with my German friend Iron Ingo and they were amazing as always. Such a great live band!”

This was the 37th year of the poll. Listeners were asked to nominate their top three albums of 2020. 692 ballots were cast generating over 2,000 individual votes with 86 albums nominated. The Top 25 albums were announced and played live on the air January 8.

WJCU’S Metal On Metal Top 25 Albums Of 2020:

1) ARMORED SAINT – Punching The Sky (Metal Blade)

2) TESTAMENT – Titans Of Creation (Nuclear Blast)

3) BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – The Symbol Remains (Frontiers)

4) AC/DC – Power Up (Columbia)

5) SORCERER – Lamenting Of The Innocent (Metal Blade)

6) PRIMAL FEAR – Metal Commando (Nuclear Blast)

7) PARADISE LOST – Obsidian (Nuclear Blast)

8) RAVEN – Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)

9) WYTCH HAZEL – III: Pentecost (Bad Omen)

10) SODOM – Genesis XIX (SPV/Steamhammer)

11) NECROPHOBIC – Dawn Of The Damned (Century Media)

12) FALCONER – From A Dying Ember (Metal Blade)

13) MIDNIGHT – Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)

14) FATES WARNING – Long Day Good Night (Metal Blade)

15) SHOK PARIS – Full Metal Jacket (No Remorse)

16) BODY COUNT – Carnivore (Century Media)

17) ETERNAL CHAMPION – Ravening Iron (No Remorse)

18) SPIRIT ADRIFT – Enlightened In Eternity (20 Buck Spin)

19) CIRITH UNGOL – Forever Black (Metal Blade)

20) GLACIER – The Passing Of Time (No Remorse)

21) GRAVE DIGGER – Fields Of Blood (Napalm)

22) ANVIL – Legal At Last (AFM)

23) UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Abyss (Napalm)

24) HAVOK – V (Century Media)

25) MACABRE – Carnival Of Killers (Nuclear Blast)

WJCU's "Metal On Metal" can be heard every Friday night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET at 88.7 FM in the Cleveland, Ohio area or streamed live at wjcu.org. 2021 will mark the 39th year of Peters hosting his popular radio show.