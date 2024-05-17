Armstrong Metal Fest 2024 Lineup Announced With THE BROWNING, DECREPIT BIRTH As Headliners

Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest announces this year's 2024 lineup being held on July 12 and 13 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley.

The 14th annual gathering of metalheads will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national, and international heavy metal music." - Vancouver Sun

This year's lineup will be headlined by Californian tech death giants Decrepit Birth and Kansas City’s The Browning who will be unleashing their unique eclectic blend of electronicore and deathcore. Also featured on this year's two-day festival, is the return of Okanagan black metallers Xul (Vernon, BC) and Edmonton death metallers Eye Of Horus along with first-time performances from Vancouver twin brother duo Opal In Sky, San Francisco's outside-the-box prog metallers Cyborg Octopus, plus the tech death fury of Riverside, CA's Arkaik among many more.

Festival weekend passes are on sale now at armstrongmetalfest.ca. (All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2023, until 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2022. Free camping is included.)

Check out the AMF 2024 Spotify playlist here.

AMF 2024 Lineup:

Decrepit Birth (Santa Cruz, CA)

The Browning (Kansas City, MO)

Xul (Vernon, BC)

Opal In Sky (Vancouver, BC)

Cyborg Octopus (San Francisco, CA)

Eye Of Horus (Edmonton, AB)

Arkaik (Riverside, CA)

Nott (Seattle, WA)

Dessiderium (Phoenix, AZ)

Odinfist (Armstrong, BC)

Misyrion (Vancouver, BC)

Death Machine (Kelowna, BC)

Satanic Tea Company (Calgary, AB)

Ravensun (Nanaimo, BC)

Crown Of Madness (Vancouver, BC)

Vaegon (Edmonton, AB)

Lynx (Calgary, AB)

Kelevra (Regina, SK)

Kings Rot (Calgary, AB)

Dendros (Kamloops, BC)

Thirteen Goats (Vancouver, Bc)

Anomalist (Prince George, BC

Burn It All (Kamloops, BC)

Augur (Kamloops, BC)

2019 recap video (created by Mayne Brand Productions):