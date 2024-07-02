Armstrong MetalFest Adds ABYSMAL DAWN, OLDGUARD To 2024 Lineup

Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest announces that the new headliner for Friday night, July 12 will be Los Angeles death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, replacing Decrepit Birth who unfortunately retracted from their performance due to a schedule conflict within the lineup. Also joining the AMF lineup, is local Okanagan hard rock/heavy metal band, Kelowna's Oldguard to replace Calgary's Kingsrot.

This 14th annual gathering of metalheads, Armstrong MetalFest will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

This year's lineup held on July 12 and 13 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC will be headlined by Kansas City's The Browning, who will be unleashing their unique eclectic blend of electronicore and deathcore. Also featured on this year's two-day festival, dissonant and atmospheric Vancouver tech death metallers Atræ Bilis, and Orlando's two-fisted two steppin' double-wide aural assault squad Bodybox.

Returning to the festival, is the Okanagan's very favourite Black Metallers Xul (Vernon, BC) and Edmonton death metallers Eye Of Horus along with first-time performances from Vancouver twin brother duo Opal In Sky, San Francisco's outside-the-box prog metallers Cyborg Octopus, and the tech death fury of Riverside, CA's Arkaik among many more (full lineup listed below).

Festival weekend passes are on sale now, here. All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9 AM on Friday, July 12 until 12 PM on Sunday, July 14. Free camping is included.

AMF 2024 Lineup:

Abysmal Dawn (Los Angeles, CA)

The Browning (Kansas City, MO)

Xul (Vernon, BC)

Opal In Sky (Vancouver, BC)

Cyborg Octopus (San Francisco, CA)

Eye Of Horus (Edmonton, AB)

Atrae Billis (Vancouver, BC)

Arkaik (Riverside, CA)

Bobybox (Orlando, FL)

Nott (Seattle, WA)

Dessiderium (Phoenix, AZ)

Odinfist (Armstrong, BC)

Misyrion (Vancouver, BC)

Death Machine (Kelowna, BC)

Satanic Tea Company (Calgary, AB)

Ravensun (Nanaimo, BC)

Crown Of Madness (Vancouver, BC)

Vaegon (Edmonton, AB)

Lynx (Calgary, AB)

Kelevra (Regina, SK)

Oldguard (Kelowna, BC)

Gregorious (Kamloops, BC)

Dendros (Kamloops, BC)

Thirteen Goats (Vancouver, Bc)

Anomalist (Prince George, BC

Burn It All (Kamloops, BC)

Augur (Kamloops, BC)

For more info, visit Armstrongmetalfest.ca.