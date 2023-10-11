Armstrong MetalFest – Canada’s Mountain Most Pit Taking Band Submissions; Only A Few Days Left

Only a few days left for bands interested in applying to Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest for their 2024 lineup. Submissions End October 16 at 11:59 PM PST.

Bands can apply for the 2024 lineup here.

Armstrong MetalFest 14th annual gathering of metalheads will be held in BC's Okanagan on July 12 and 13, 2024.

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national and international heavy metal music." - Vancouver Sun

The 2023 edition of Armstrong MetalFest hosted Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC once again broke attendance records with its eclectic earth-shaking lineup that featured headliners LA thrashers Warbringer, San Francisco tech-death giants Fallujah, festival alumni Spokane, WA's Enterprise Earth, and Los Angeles' The Zenith Passage, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers Vale Of Pnath, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions Striker among the 28 bands performing on the two-day extreme music festival.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., it gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.