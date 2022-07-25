ARONIOUS Release "Nincubura" Visualizer Video

Aronious have unveiled the third and final single from their upcoming full-length album. The Wisconsin-based prog-death outlet has released the visualizer for "Nincubura", which can be found below.

Irkalla marks the return of founding guitarist Brandon Brown to the lineup - this time manning lead vocal duties, along with the addition of new drummer Kevin Paradis and session bassist Andrew Kim.

Speaking about their new album, the band comments: "Irkalla in Babylonian mythology is known as the underworld, which we found to be a fitting title for the dismal, dissonant, destructive, and technical sound of the music. The lyrical themes revolve around the arc of the ancient Sumerian epic, The Descent of Inanna, which calls attention to various correlated topics, such as the Sumerian Gods, their backstories, and Inanna’s odyssey to and from the underworld. This album is also the first to feature our new vocalist Brandon Brown, our new drummer Kevin Paradis and Andrew Kim on session bass.

Mixing was done by Nick Weyers and mastering was done by Marc Birr of Carp Town Studios. The songs you will hear on this album are for the most part about 4-6 years in the making, the oldest of which being the song ‘Negeltu’ which was written in 2016. These songs were originally intended to be used for Ryan Brumlic and Nick Weyers’ side project that was also named ‘Irkalla’, but since that project didn’t quite pan out, we figured that it sounded enough like Aronious to use as our next album. This worked out in our favor because the album ‘Irkalla’ really sounds like a more refined, intense and mature follow-up to the sound on our previous album ‘Perspicacity’. There’s no sugar coating it. We are confident this album will destroy you. Enjoy!"

Irkalla tracklisting:

"Ananaki"

"Descent Of Inanna"

"Nincubura"

"Ereshkigal"

"Enkidu"

"Elu Ultu Irkalla"

"Negeltu"

"Warkanum"

"Nincubura" visualizer: