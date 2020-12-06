ART OF SHOCK Cover KING DIAMOND's "No Presents For Christmas"

Los Angeles based thrash metal band Art Of Shock have released their new holiday track and King Diamond cover, "No Presents For Christmas", via Century Media Records. Listen to the song here, and enjoy the lyric video below.

"We're big King Diamond fans! The idea of recording our own version of this song was floating around in our camp for a long time. We had a lot of fun doing it. I hope you'll enjoy it," states Art Of Shock frontman Art Geezar.

Dark Angeles, Art Of Shock's debut full-length album, was released via Century Media Records this past March. The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for purchase at this location.

Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With the release of Dark Angeles, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.

Art Of Shock is Art Geezar (vocals, rhythm guitar), Nick Ertel (lead guitar), Adrian Geezar (drums), and Brice Snyder (bass).

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)