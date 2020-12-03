Art Show Curated By CARLA HARVEY From BUTCHER BABIES, CHARLIE BENANTE Of ANTHRAX Postponed Until 2021

This Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th, Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante were supposed to host an exhibit of their artwork at Zhou B Art Gallery in Chicago, IL. Sadly, the show cannot go on as originally scheduled. Carla Harvey has taken to social media with the following update:

"Hi all! Unfortunately Charlie Benante and I have to postpone our show with @punkrockandpaintbrushes at @zhoubartcenter again due to the brand new Covid restrictions here in Chicago. We are still committed to bringing you a fun night of art, music and booze while keeping you safe... see you in January! If you previously rsvpd for our art show you’ve already been notified with new details! Your tickets are good for the new date and we cannot wait to see you and show you what we’ve been working on!"

Benante spoke to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small about this upcoming showcase, click here to read the interview.