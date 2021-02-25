Art Show Curated By CARLA HARVEY From BUTCHER BABIES, CHARLIE BENANTE Of ANTHRAX Rescheduled For March 2021

After two previous attempts in 2020 were thwarted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Butcher Babies frontwoman Carla Harvey and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will showcase their art together in Chicago, IL at Zhou B Art Gallery on Saturday, March 20 from 6pm - 11pm. This event is open to the public. If you RSVP’d for the 2020 show, your reservation will be good.

Full bar will be provided by Deep Eddy Vodka, and full coffee bar provided by Dark Matter Coffee. There will be many surprises including guest DJ sets, live art pieces, live painting and more!

This art show is 100% COVID aware and enforces social distancing, face coverings are REQUIRED, and only a small percentage of attendees will be allowed into the space at one time.

The gallery, located at 1029 West 35th Street, will also be open on Sunday, March 21 from 11am - 5pm for all to enjoy and meet the artists.

