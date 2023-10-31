ARTACH Release “Hell On Halloween” Single

In the haunting, frost-bitten depths of Canada, Artach emerges from the shadows to bestow upon their dedicated followers a macabre musical offering of diabolical proportions. Behold, for in the dead of night, they unveil their latest creation, a sinister serenade aptly christened “Hell On Halloween.”

This unholy composition is a tribute to the malevolent specters that once graced the silver screens of the 1980s, an infernal homage to the iconic horror malefactors of that blood-soaked era. Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, and The Lost Boys, their names spoken in hushed reverence, each infuse their dread into the dark tapestry of this diabolic opus. As the chilling notes of “Hell On Halloween” reverberate through the abyss, they conjure forth the very essence of blackened thrash metal, seamlessly binding these two malevolent musical realms into a symphony of terror and power that will send shivers down the spines of all who dare to listen.

Stream/purchase the single on Bandcamp.

In other Artach news, the band recently revealed that their 3rd full-length album will be released on Vinyl in 2024 from Adirondack Black Mass.