ARTACH Release "Ice Throne" Lyric Video

Newfoundland's Artach recently released their new album, Sworn To Avenge, which was unleashed this past June via Depressive Illusions Records. Heavily influenced by nature and the bleak climate they are surrounded by in the cold frozen north, the band is also inspired by sci-fi fiction, one series, in particular, is Stargate SG-1, which inspired their latest lyric video for the chilling “Ice Throne”.

"This one is inspired by the technologies of the ancients left behind in the Arctic and discovered by the Stargate SG-1 team. It's fairly self-descriptive and a fan of the show would recognize some of the ideas." says the band.

Sworn To Avenge is an inescapable, cold and at times unhinged grimness. Raw aggression tempered with bouts of melody evoking the grandmasters of the genre while incorporating first and second wave black metal influences.

Sworn To Avenge is available to order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Tuiteam An Duine”

“Ice Throne”

“Shimmer”

“Endless Tundra”

“Into The Frozen Woodlands”

“She Gathers Leaves”

“Mistress Of Black Thorns”

“Winter’s End”

“Tuiteam An Duine” lyric video:

“She Gathers Leaves” lyric video: