ARTACH Unleash Release New Single “Hoarfrost” (Visualizer); New Album Coming Late 2022

St. John’s, Newfoundland-based black metal duo, Artach, has been relatively quiet since the release of their sophomore album, Sworn To Avenge, which was unleashed in June of last year via Depressive Illusions Records. In the time since then, the band has released a cover of the Venom classic “Countess Bathory” and also released a timely Christmas-themed single, entitled “Ode To Krampus”.

However, the band has dropped their first single since Sworn To Avenge. Entitled “Hoarfrost”, the track is off from their forthcoming third record, which is currently in production and planned for release in late 2022.

Listen to “Hoarfrost” below:

Artach’s process is a collaborative one between the duo, the genesis of the songs are arranged on guitar by Sruthán and very roughly recorded at home. After getting together, they record drums and flesh out the song in an afternoon and by then the song is pretty much ready for the studio recording of guitars, then bass, and lastly vocals.

Artach is recommended listening for anyone interested in raw black metal and those with an interest in Celtic Frost, Darkthrone, and Satyricon.