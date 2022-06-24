ARTHUR BROWN Celebrates 80th Birthday With Release Of Long Long Road Album

Happy birthday, Arthur Brown! The admired and beloved British singer is celebrating his 80th birthday today, Friday, June 24. The still actively performing artist is not only giving himself a wonderful present in the shape of his latest and already acclaimed album, Long Long Road, which at the same time takes a retrospective look at an outstanding career as a musician who already gained legendary status in the 1960s and that also paves the way for the senior phase of his work with more concerts in the pipeline and another album already on the far horizon.

Arthur Brown writes: "Gritty, grinding, growling fun, Long Long Road is taking you back to my roots of blues, jazz, and soul with layers of Mellotron, Hammond organ, and acoustic elements with a dash of electronic", the self-proclaimed "God of Hellfire" announces. "This is not a retrospective album but rather an open and raw insight into the spaces that I occupy and collaborate in as a musician. In this case it was done with my good friend, the amazing Rik Patten. Great to see this album finally being revealed in all its beauty to the world today."

Jadd Shickler comments: "I'd like to extend a personal heartfelt happy birthday to Arthur Brown, and to say again how honored and grateful we at Magnetic Eye Records are to be working with such an icon and legend at this meaningful stage of his life", the Magnetic Eye label director states. "His new album 'Long Long Road' is a massive career milestone, and to be part of bringing it to the world with and for Arthur and all his longtime fans is the best birthday gift we could possibly give. Happy birthday to Arthur and his new album from all of us!"

Martin Koller add: "On behalf of everyone in this company, we wish Arthur Brown a very happy 80th birthday from the bottom of our hearts", the Prophecy Productions founder writes "It has been nothing but a pleasure and a great honour to work with such a legendary artist and amazing person. May his wonderful 'Long Long Road' continue for much longer in the years ahead. We are all looking very much forward to meet Arthur in person again at Prophecy Fest this year!"

Long Long Road is available as a box set including a 48-page hardcover 2CD artbook, a gatefold 180g orange marble vinyl-LP, a bonus 7" vinyl single, a wall flag, 4 30x30 cm art prints, and a certificate of authenticity personally signed and hand-numbered by Arthur Brown. The 2CD artbook is also available separately and includes liner-notes by Arthur Brown, enhanced artwork and photography, and two exclusive studio recordings. "Long Long Road" is furthermore available on black 180g vinyl LP, on transparent red 180g vinyl LP, and as a Digipak CD.

Tracklisting:

"Gas Tanks"

"Coffin Confession"

"Going Down"

"Once I Had Illusions (Part 1)"

"I Like Games"

"Shining Brightness"

"The Blues and Messing Round"

"Long Long Road"

"Once I Had Illusions (Part 2)"

Lineup:

Arthur Brown – vocals, guitars, piano

Rik Patten – multiple instruments

- Recording at Sonic Scoops Studios UK

- Produced by Arthur Brown with Rik Patten

- Arrangements by Arthur Brown and Rik Patten

- Mix & engineering by Rik Patten

- Mastering by Marc Urselli

- Artwork by Laurie Avon

- Photography and imagery by Harvey Waller

- Layout & design by Jean Valnoir Simoulin

