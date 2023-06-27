ARTILLERY Celebrates 40th Anniversary With North American Headlining Tour; Tickets On Sale Now

Danish thrash metal icons, Artillery, are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a North American headlining tour.

The journey, which begins on September 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and closes on October 14 in Brooklyn, New York, includes a performance at the Blades Of Steel Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. Support will be provided by Vapor and Potential Threat.

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

29 - The Underground Café - Minneapolis, MN

30 - Blades Of Steel Festival @ The Crucible - Madison, WI

October

1 - Legend's - Cincinnati, OH

2 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

3 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

4 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

5 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

6 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

7 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

8 - Rock Café Le Stage - Trois Rivieres, QC

9 - L'Anti Bar and Spectacles - Quebec City, QC

10 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

11 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA

12 - Another Round - Richmond, VA

13 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

14 - Saint Vitus Bar - New York, NY

In the mid-1980s, Denmark's Artillery established themselves as being at the cutting edge of the thrash movement. Four decades later, they continue to destroy.

The band’s most recent studio offering - the aptly titled, X - was released in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. X was tracked in Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark with producer Søren Andersen, who the band have worked with on every record since 2009's When Death Comes.

Preview and purchase X at metalblade.com/artillery.