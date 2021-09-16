ARTUSHA - Virginia Groove Rockers Return With New Vocalist And Single; “Death To Life” Lyric Video Streaming

Virginia based groove rockers, Artusha, are introducing their recently added vocalist with a video for the track “Death To Life.” Watch the new video from the newly minted quartet below.

“This song represents the struggles we face and the choice we have to fight against the darkest days and moments of life,” says guitarist David Landers. “Mentally, physically and spiritually, you have a voice and a choice. Choose life over death and turn the soundtrack up.”

“Death To Life” is also a musical milestone for Artusha. “We still groove and thrash where it makes sense, but this song was an obvious sign of musical maturity and an expansion of our sonic range,” says bassist Brian Hase.

Adds drummer Caylon Landers, “‘Death To Life’ not only lyrically covers a large range of emotions and moments we've all experienced at times, but musically it takes you on that journey as well. Along with these experiences in life comes growth and strength. This tune showcases how we as a band have been gaining those, as well, as part of our journey.”

Artusha’s heavy, groove-based style of metal reflects the group’s varied influences and focus on writing songs by full-band consensus. The finely tuned quartet does not strictly adhere to the boundaries of any genre, using raw power and genuinely curious hearts to create bold and uncompromising music that is filled with purpose.

The group is made up of multi-instrumentalists who have also written and recorded solo projects and work in-house on Artusha’s recording and video production. All music is recorded, mixed and mastered by David Landers and the video was created and edited by Caylon Landers at David’s Zero Label Studios in Richmond, VA.

Artusha is:

Kent Stewart – vocals

David Landers – guitar

Brian Hase – bass

Caylon Landers - drums