AS I LAY DYING - Pro-Shot Live Video From Wacken Open Air 2011 Streaming

Wacken TV has uploaded pro-shot video of As I Lay Dying performing "Anodyne Sea" and "Confined" at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air. Check it out below.

It was reported in December 2020 that As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis had been hospitalized after burning 25% of his body in a bonfire accident.

In a statement on Instagram, the singer said, “Keep your head up no matter what! I’m doing the best I can to make a thumps up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes).

“I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.

“I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me.

“I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually.”



