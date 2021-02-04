ASHBA Closing Flagship Store In Vegas

February 4, 2021, an hour ago

World-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, Beautiful Creatures), has ceased operations at his signature boutique, Ashba Clothing, located inside The Shops at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

After five years in business, Ashba Clothing has locked its doors permanently. Ashba took to social media with the following message:

"Life is an amazing journey. I wanted to take the time to thank each n everyone of you who came by my retail store in Las Vegas. I’m sure gonna miss this place!! I have a lifetime filled with great memories, learn a ton about running a business and met a ton of amazing people along the way that I now call friends!! Even though this chapter has come to an end we will now focus all of our attention online and are currently launching a ton of new @ashbaclothing that is available worldwide!!

I will always be proud that I took 1 tshirt design, a vision and turned it into a world known brand, with over 400 products and 62 vendors shipping worldwide. I want to thank @richardcodding and the entire staff @stratvegas for believing in me and my brand and giving me my flagship store!! Special thx to everyone who worked at my store putting your hearts n souls into every sell. Love you all and am looking forward to the future of @ashbaclothing A ton of great things are coming your way! Mad love to you all! SHOP ASHBA www.ashbaclothing.com"

The Ashba Clothing store at The Strat first opened in 2016.



