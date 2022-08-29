ASHBA - "Nobody Handed Me Anything And I Came From Nothing"

Guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, Beautiful Creatures) has shared the following message via social media:

"As some of you may know, I was born in Monticello, Indiana and moved to a small country town in Illinois called Fairbury when I was 3 months. As far back as I can remember I’ve always had a passion & fascination with art & music. I was raising in a very strict religious family in a house with no TVs. All I had was a piano 2 keep me from going insane.

I started playing piano when I was 3 and played Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ at my 1st piano recital at age 5 in front of a church audience. I started playing drums at the age of 6 by Turning metal garbage cans upside down to create a drum kit.

I knew I had found my calling after hearing Eddie Van Halen play at the age of eight. I detasseled corn all summer to buy my first guitar out of the Sears catalog for $180. It was a white, Flying V, made by Series 10.

At age 16 I remember lying on the hood of my maroon Cutlass supreme, staring at the stars, with a huge dream to one day move to LA to pursue my music. When I turn 20 I packed up my U-Haul, attached it to my minivan and headed out west. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do to this day, in fact at one point before I even got to Chicago, out of fear of failing, I turned my minivan around with tears in my eyes and started to head back home.

I remember feeling this incredible strength come over my body as I slammed on the brakes. I remember thinking to myself, I can always go back home, but will I be able to live with “what if” I would’ve kept going. So I made the decision to keep going. It’s been one hell of a ride ever since!

I only share the story because I’m no different than any of you out with a dream. Nobody handed me anything and I came from nothing. I believed in myself and had the courage to follow through. If I can do it, anyone can! Don’t ever be afraid to fail or go after something you believe in. In fact, the only time one truly fails is when they give up.

To this day I continue to set new goals for myself, and continue to push myself out of my comfort zone because that’s where true creativity lives. Believe in yourself & don’t let anybody stand in between u and your dreams. Much love and I’ll see ya at the top!~ASH"