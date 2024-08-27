ASHBA Reunited With Long Lost Guitar On Pawn Stars; Video

Guitarist Ashba - who used to go by the name DJ Ashba - is known for his work with Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Beautiful Creatures, and BulletBoys.

Earlier this month, Ashba appeared on the television show Pawn Stars, where his good friend Rick Harrison reunited him with one of his long lost guitars. Check out this scene from Season 22, Episode 5, "Pawns N' Roses".

Fan-filmed video of Ashba playing his long lost custom Gibson Les Paul - before it was lost - can be enjoyed below. Watch Ashba soloing throughout "Mi Amor" during a Guns N' Roses concert in Glasgow, Scotland in 2012.