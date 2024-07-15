ASHES TO OMENS Release "My Favorite Sin" Single And Music Video

Athens-based hard rock band, Ashes To Omens, proudly announces the release of their new single, "My Favorite Sin", accompanied by a captivating music video. This highly anticipated release marks another significant milestone for the band.

"My Favorite Sin" was expertly engineered, mixed, and mastered by Michael Guevarez, ensuring a top-tier auditory experience for listeners. The music video was directed by James Murray and produced and filmed by Halo Union Productions. Grant Butler skillfully edited the video, which was shot on location in Decatur, GA, and Colbert, GA.

"‘My Favorite Sin’ is a song about struggling to find your way in a relationship that you know is toxic but you just can't let go because of how it makes you feel," explains James Branton, the band's vocalist. The song's powerful lyrics and intense instrumentals capture the emotional complexity of holding onto a relationship that's both harmful and irresistible.

Ashes To Omens continues to push the boundaries of the hard rock genre, and "My Favorite Sin" is a testament to their evolving artistry and dedication to their craft.

Stream the track here, and watch the video below:

Based in Athens, Georgia, Ashes To Omens seamlessly blend hard rock, alternative rock and post-grunge styles into something powerful and unique. With the help of producer Michael Guevarez, Ashes To Omens is set to take 2024 by storm with the release of three new singles. Fans can expect nothing less than a further evolution of the sound they have come to know and love.

Beyond the music, the band’s story is one of triumph over hardship, overcoming challenges and staying true to a vision.

Following the band’s momentous start behind their 2017 single “The Screws,” lead singer James Branton, with the support of his brothers in music, triumphed over a battle with thyroid cancer. With renewed purpose and strength, Ashes To Omens hit the pavement, releasing critically acclaimed singles including “The Conflict Within,” “War Cry,” and their 2021 album Black Boxes (produced by Matt Washburn at LedBelly Sound Studios.) Along with touring the East Coast, these releases gained attention for the band in several publications, radio airplay, and a loyal and rabid fanbase.

Following a short break in 2022, Ashes To Omens, with its re-invigorated line-up, is set to give the world new music and a new show behind it in 2024. The latest singles further show the band’s growing maturity and evolution in their craft, sure to draw new fans while keeping the faithful coming back for more.

Ashes To Omens are:

James Branton - Vocals

Christopher Blake - Bass

Casey Lee - Drums

Trip Cooper - Guitar

Nathan Grant - Guitar