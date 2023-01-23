ASHRAIN Featuring Members Of ACCEPT, SIGH, DESTINIA Set To Release Debut Album In April

Requiem Reloaded, the debut album by international power metal band Ashrain, will be released on April 14th by Metalville Records.

Ashrain is a newly formed group, founded by guitarist and producer Nozomu Wakai (Destinia / Shortino / Sigh). Nozomu as Destinia released an album titled Metal Souls in 2018, featuring the likes of Tommy Aldridge, Marco Mendoza, and Ronnie Romero. He also worked with Paul Shortino and his band Shortino, and was featured on the latest Alcatrazz album. In addition, Nozumu has worked as a guitarist for Japanese black metal band Sigh, and has performed at festivals such as Brutal Assault 2022 and Candelabrum (Mexico) 2022.

In 2020, Nozomu began recording new material with his long-time friend Peter Baltes (ex-Accept). They were later joined by Iuri Sanson (ex-Hibria) and Andy C (ex-Lords Of Black). Ashrain was born, and the strong debut Requiem Reloaded was completed. The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM) at Domination Studio. It also features Elyes Bouchoucha (Myrath) as guest keyboardist. Requiem Reloaded presents beautiful, impressive melodies, guitars with bite, and a fat bass - everything that good power metal needs! Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Are You Ready For Rock?"

"Requiem For Screamer"

"Put On The Trigger"

"I Still Burn"

"Break Through The Fire"

"Symphony Of Despair"

"Believe"

"No Surrenders"

"The End Of Sorrow"

"We Fight To Win"