ASIA Announce "The Heat Of The Moment Tour" With FOCUS, MARTIN TURNER, CURVED AIR; Artist ROGER DEAN To Serve As MC

Asia is absolutely delighted to announce The Heat Of The Moment Tour, headlined by Asia and also featuring Focus, Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash and Curved Air and MC’d by artist Roger Dean.

The tour will commence on July 3 and will incorporate 21 dates across the US and Canada. The tour has been masterminded by rock music keyboard legend and original Asia member, Geoff Downes (Buggles, Asia, Yes).

Asia was the biggest selling album of 1982, #1 on Billboard for 9 weeks and pioneers of the MTV era! Downes’ brand new iteration of Asia first began to evolve last summer, at the concert held in memory of late lead singer, songwriter and bassist, John Wetton (King Crimson, Roxy Music, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, UK, Asia, John Wetton Band, Icon). Downes invited old friend John Mitchell (It Bites, Frost*, Lonely Robot, Kino, John Wetton Band, Icon) and new-comer Harry Whitley to join him on stage to celebrate Wetton’s life by performing some of the classic Asia hits. Such was the uproarious reception to their set, that Downes wondered if something magical was beginning to take shape.

“And so it was that the John Wetton tribute last August really reminded me how much Asia’s music belongs on the stage. The response to it all was literally…spine-tingling.”

Downes’ new-look Asia will once again feature Mitchell on guitars and Whitley on lead vocal and bass. The quartet will be made complete by the addition of Virgil Donati (UK, Southern Sons, Steve Vai, Allan Holdsworth) on drums.

Downes continues, “With the addition of Virgil Donati & John Mitchell, two of the finest musicians in the world in their respective classes, this is almost going full circle bearing in mind their previous close collaborations with John W. Completing this circle is also the amazing Harry Whitley who absolutely floored the audience with his incredible vocal interpretation of the Asia songs that John W and I so lovingly wrote over the years.”

The tour will also feature sets from other classic acts, Focus, Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash and Curved Air. All three support acts boast their founder bandleaders and have deservedly attained the status of legend.

Focus will be releasing a brand new studio album later in 2024. Led by the indomitable Sir Thijs van Leer, featuring original 1970’s drummer Pierre Van Der Linden, plus the virtuoso talents of Menno Gootjes on guitar and Udo Pannekeet on bass.

Martin Turner was lead vocalist, bassist, founding member and creative force behind 70’s rock music behemoth Wishbone Ash, best known for such classic albums as Argus and Pilgrimage.

Formed in 1970, Curved Air are one of the founders of progressive rock and a retrospective collection of their most influential and ground-breaking material is currently in the planning stages. Sonja Kristina (vocals) and Kirby Gregory (guitar) will treat audiences to an acoustic set featuring some of the band’s most memorable musical moments. They will be joined by violinist Grzegorz Gadziomski.

Each performance on the tour will be MC’d by legendary artist Roger Dean. For so many, Dean’s artwork is synonymous with the music of the time and stands to represent the very best of British rock music.

The final word goes to Geoff Downes, “I am convinced that John (Wetton’s) spirit is with us as we set out on this new adventure. After all, it is the Year of the Dragon - just as it was in 1982, when we released our first Asia album. It’s as though it was meant to be. Looking forward to seeing you there, my friends – bring it on!”

Heat Of The Moment 2024 Tour dates:

July

3 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

4 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

6 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

7 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

10 - Count Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

12 - Tropicana Showroom - Atlantic City, NJ

13 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

14 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

16 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - Columbia County Performing Arts Center - Evans, GA

20 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

21 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater - Pompano Beach, FL

22 - Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa, FL

24 - North Charleston PAC - North Charleston, SC

25 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

26 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

28 - VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall - Huntsville, AL

30 - The Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

31 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI