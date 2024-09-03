ASINHELL Finish Impii Hora Touring Cycle; Fan-Filmed Video Of Final Show Streaming

Asinhell, the new death metal band featuring Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) and Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy), have finished the touring cycle of their debut album Impii Hora (out now via Metal Blade Records).

The band finished up the tour at Næstved Metalfest in Denmark and fan-filmed video is available below.

Grewe posted on his social media, "Our show in Næstved marked the last show of the Asinhell Impii Hora touring activities…

"I would like to thank my brothers Jacob, Flemming, Morten and Michael for an incredible ride throughout the last months, as well as our incredibly professional and hard-working crew, who made these last 3 months such a smooth and memorable experience…

"Only one year ago nobody would have thought that this would actually happen, as AsinhelL wasn't initially meant to be a touring band… but YOU… the fans and OSDM supporters made it actually possible…very humbled and thankful for that…I am pretty sure we'll meet again".