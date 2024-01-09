ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announce Headlining "All My Friends" US Tour With MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE, NERV
#1 Active rock radio charting British rock luminaries, Asking Alexandria, announce their return to the US this spring on the headlining “All My Friends” tour in support of their most recent album, Where Do We Go From Here? (2023, Better Noise Music).
The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, TX to May 18 in Tempe, AZ and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way.
Support will be provided from special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive with opening act Nerv. General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10 AM, local time, here.
Dates:
April
12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
19 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^
20 - Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^
21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
23 - Richmond, VA - The National
25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^
28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
May
1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^
4 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^
5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
7 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
^ Radio Festival Date (AA only)
