ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announce Headlining "All My Friends" US Tour With MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE, NERV

#1 Active rock radio charting British rock luminaries, Asking Alexandria, announce their return to the US this spring on the headlining “All My Friends” tour in support of their most recent album, Where Do We Go From Here? (2023, Better Noise Music).

The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, TX to May 18 in Tempe, AZ and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way.

Support will be provided from special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive with opening act Nerv. General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Dates:

April

12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

19 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^

20 - Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

23 - Richmond, VA - The National

25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^

28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May

1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^

4 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^

5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

7 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

^ Radio Festival Date (AA only)

(Photo - Danny Worsnop)