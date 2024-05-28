ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announce Second Leg Of “All My Friends” North American Tour With Support From MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE, ARCHERS
British rock luminaries, Asking Alexandria, have announced the second leg of their headlining “All My Friends” US tour produced by Live Nation. The tour will kick off Tuesday, September 24 in Sioux Falls, SD and wraps Saturday, November 2 in Chico, CA.
The band has invited returning special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive along with opening act Archers. See full dates below.
General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 31 at 10 AM, local time via Asking Alexandria’s website here.
Tour dates:
September
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club - The Rave Hall #
27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
October
1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago
2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
9 - Portland, ME - Aura
11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall
16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works ^
20 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant ^
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman #
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom #
25vAlbuquerque, NM - Revel
26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
November
1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater #
^ no Memphis Mayfire
* no Archers
# non Live Nation date
(Photo - Danny Worsnop)