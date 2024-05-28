ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announce Second Leg Of “All My Friends” North American Tour With Support From MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE, ARCHERS

British rock luminaries, Asking Alexandria, have announced the second leg of their headlining “All My Friends” US tour produced by Live Nation. The tour will kick off Tuesday, September 24 in Sioux Falls, SD and wraps Saturday, November 2 in Chico, CA.

The band has invited returning special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive along with opening act Archers. See full dates below.

General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 31 at 10 AM, local time via Asking Alexandria’s website here.

Tour dates:

September

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club - The Rave Hall #

27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October

1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

9 - Portland, ME - Aura

11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall

16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works ^

20 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman #

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom #

25vAlbuquerque, NM - Revel

26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

November

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater #

^ no Memphis Mayfire

* no Archers

# non Live Nation date

(Photo - Danny Worsnop)