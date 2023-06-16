ASKING ALEXANDRIA Drop Two New Tracks "Psycho" And "Bad Blood"

British rock outfit, Asking Alexandria, have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two #1 albums and several Top 10 hits. The band - Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Danny Worsnop (vocals), Cameron Liddell (rhythm guitar), Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums) - will release their anticipated eighth full-length studio album, Where Do We Go From Here?, this fall via Better Noise Music.

The album’s debut track “Dark Void” was released in May and saw the band return to their metalcore beginnings. Asking Alexandria have today shared the album’s electrified first official radio single, “Psycho”, along with releasing the vindictive, heavy-hitting track “Bad Blood" across digital platforms. Stream both tracks here. Watch the “Psycho” music video below.

“‘Psycho’ is one of those songs that is talking about when you feel trapped inside your own head, trapped by your own vices and your own downfalls,” explains Bruce. “Whether it's being stuck in a relationship that doesn't work for you, or feeling like you can't stop drinking or doing drugs, or maybe you're stuck in a job that you hate, and you're just battling yourself in your own head wondering 'why am I still here? Why do I keep doing these things?'. Ultimately, at the end of the day we all feel a little bit crazy…a little bit like a Psycho. It's just a fun song that we can all relate to, and stylistically we thought to ourselves 'how do we make a song that sounds like it could live on the Like A House On Fire album, but also like it could live on the From Death To Destiny album?'. So musically, from a writing standpoint, it was a really enjoyable experience to meld those two eras of Asking Alexandria together and see what that might look like.”

Asking Alexandria and Mongolian rock sensation, The Hu, have announced they’ll join forces this fall on a co-headlining run across the US. The co-headlining jaunt - billed as the Psycho Thunder tour with special guests Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36 - begins August 30 in San Antonio, TX and includes stops at some of the states’ biggest rock festivals including Aftershock (The Hu only) and Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life (The Hu and Asking Alexandria only).

The last show will take place in Los Angeles on October 8 at The Wiltern. Tickets on sale now at askingalexandria.com and thehuofficial.com.

Dates:

August

30 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

September

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

2 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ^

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

13 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

15 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

16 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

22 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club

October

1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

6 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* Festival Date – Asking Alexandria only

^ Festival Date – The Hu & Asking Alexandria only

(Photo - Danny Worsnop)