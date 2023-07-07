ASKING ALEXANDRIA Reveal New Album Details, Share "Bad Blood" Lyric Video

British rock luminaries, Asking Alexandria, have spent the past 15 years paving their way to the top league of international rock acts, garnering two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single amongst several Top 10 landing hits. Their explosive energy has captivated fans across the globe where the band has appeared on several of the largest rock and metal festivals and on sold-out headlining arena and club shows, earning more than 8 million followers across their social media platforms. Asking Alexandria continue to raise the bar on their anticipated eighth full-length studio album, Where Do We Go From Here?, due August 25 via Better Noise Music.

The 11-track album was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza.

The album is a culmination of the band’s career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band’s trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection.

Pre-order Where Do We Go From Here? on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital download, here.

“Where Do We Go From Here? Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band,” shares lead guitarist Ben Bruce. “We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album. Our fans will find elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Where Do We Go From Here? tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"

"Things Could Be Different"

"Let Go"

"Psycho"

"Dark Void"

"Nothing Left"

"Feel"

"Let The Dead Take Me"

"Kill It With Fire"

"Holding On To Something More"

"Where Do We Go From Here?"

"Bad Blood" lyric video:

"Psycho" video:

"Dark Void" video:

Beginning the week after album release, Asking Alexandria will launch an extensive US tour with The Hu, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. The “Psycho Thunder” tour kicks off on August 30 and stretches into early fall ending in Los Angeles, CA on October 8 with a few festival appearances included along the way. GA and VIP tickets are on sale now, here.

(Photo - Danny Worsnop)